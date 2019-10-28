Trial set for man who allegedly beat partner at Dundee address

A trial has been fixed for a man accused of forcing his partner’s head through a glass door.

Sean O’Brien, of Balmoral Place, allegedly pushed the woman to the ground before seizing her throat and repeatedly punching her on the body on Kingsway East on January 16.

He then allegedly repeatedly punched the woman on Balmoral Place, headbutted her and pushed her head into a glass door panel, causing it to smash, to her injury and permanent disfigurement.

O’Brien, 34, also denies repeatedly punching a man on the head to his injury and permanent disfigurement along with making violent threats.

A trial was fixed at Dundee Sheriff Court for February 19.