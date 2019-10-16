Trial set for man accused of headbutt attack in Dundee city centre

A man is to stand trial over assault claims.

Dean McLellan, 26, is accused of attacking Nathan Tosh on South Ward Road on January 12.

McLellan allegedly headbutted Mr Tosh on the face before knocking him to the ground and repeatedly trying to punch him on the head and body.

The 26-year-old, of Davidson Gardens, Aberdeen, also denies shouting and swearing.

Sheriff Tom Hughes fixed a trial for January 30, with an intermediate diet on January 14.