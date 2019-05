A trial date has been fixed for a man accused of breaching the peace.

William Mitchell, of Catterline Crescent, allegedly committed the offence at an address on St Mungo’s Terrace on July 6 last year.

He denies behaving in a disorderly manner by shouting, swearing and gesticulating.

Mitchell, 45, had a trial fixed for August 14 by Sheriff George Way, with an intermediate diet on July 25.