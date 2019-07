A trial has been fixed for a man accused of attacking a police officer.

Michael Kane, of Fairbairn Street, is alleged to have carried out the assault on Spey Drive on July 15 this year.

He is charged with attacking PC Daniel Greenwell by biting him on the hand and body.

The 34-year-old pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for November 6.

An intermediate diet was also fixed for October 17.