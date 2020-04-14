Trial set for man accused of attacking partner with spirit level in Dundee

A trial has been fixed for a man accused of attacking his partner with a spirit level.

Darren Samson, of Rockwell Place, denies carrying out the assault on Forres Crescent on March 27.

Prosecutors allege that Samson grabbed the woman on the body before pushing her, causing the woman to fall to the floor.

He is also accused of striking her head with a spirit level, seizing her hair and repeatedly striking her head against the floor to her injury.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, the 31-year-old pleaded not guilty to the single charge on summary complaint.

A trial was fixed for October by Sheriff Tom Hughes.

