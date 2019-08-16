Trial set for Dundee takeaway owner accused of forcing step-daughter to marry

A takeaway boss has continued to deny claims he allegedly threatened to take his stepdaughter to Pakistan and force her to marry.

Ghulam Bajwa, 39, who owns and runs the Curryummy takeaway in Hilltown, is accused of assaulting his 20-year-old stepdaughter Aliyah Bajwa, threatening her and telling her to end her relationship with her partner Ali Khan.

It is alleged that, in person or on the phone, he shouted, screamed and swore at Ms Bajwa, made threats of violence and gesticulated aggressively between March 29 and April 17.

Bajwa, of Brown Constable Street, continued to plead not guilty and had a trial fixed for September 2 at Dundee Sheriff Court.