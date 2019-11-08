Saturday, November 9th 2019 Show Links
Trial set for Arbroath woman accused of attacking two women in Dundee pub

by Ciaran Shanks
November 8, 2019, 6:17 am
It's alleged the offences took place in McDaniel's pub in Whitehall Street, Dundee.
A trial date has been fixed for a woman accused of abusive behaviour in a pub and attacking two women.

Chloe Burry, 21, denies shouting and making violent threats at McDaniel’s on Whitehall Crescent on May 7 last year.

Burry, of St Vigeans Road, Arbroath, allegedly threw a drink at Lauren Wallace before pushing her to the ground and seizing her hair to her injury.

She also allegedly assaulted Jacqueline Leaburn by kicking her on the head. A trial was fixed for later this month.

