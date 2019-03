A trial date has been set for a man accused of causing severe injury during an attack at a city nightclub.

Alix Reilly, of Graham Court, allegedly carried out the assault at Club Tropicana and Vogue, South Ward Road, on May 13 last year. The 25-year-old allegedly assaulted Przezyslaw Trebacz by repeatedly punching him on the face to his severe injury.

After maintaining his plea of not guilty, Reilly will stand trial on May 7.