Barry Dunn, 30, of South Road, will stand trial accused of assaulting two children.

He denies carrying out the attacks at an address in the city in March and September last year.

Dunn allegedly assaulted the first child by grabbing their arm and throwing the youngster to the ground on March 24.

He is also alleged to have pulled the other child by the arm between September 20-24.

Trial was set by Sheriff Lorna Drummond for May 30, with an intermediate diet on May 14.