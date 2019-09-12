Trial set after Dundee police allegedly punched and spat on by man

A man has appeared in court charged with attacking police and trying to resist arrest.

Javade Simpson, of Burnside Gardens, allegedly punched PC Paul Findlay on the head on September 8 on Forth Crescent.

He additionally denies spitting on PC Steven Sinclair during the incident and running away from five officers.

Simpson allegedly failed to allow handcuffs to be applied before continually kicking out.

He is accused of using racially abusive language towards PC Sinclair along with pushing his partner on Charleston Drive.

The 20-year-old pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for December 19 with an intermediate diet on December 3.