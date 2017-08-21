Trial over police ‘chase through Dundee streets’

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A man is set to stand trial accused of leading police on a chase through several Dundee streets.

George Hunt, 22, of Helmsdale Avenue, was arrested on November 15 following an incident in the Kirkton area of the city.

Locals spoke of seeing a large police presence in Harestane Road and other nearby streets following reports of a pursuit involving a car.

They also told of hearing a loud bang as the incident came to an end.

Hunt faces claims he committed a series of motoring offences.

He will stand trial on September 7 after denying driving a car without insurance at Helmsdale Avenue, Helmsdale Place, Harestane Road and Newton Road, all on November 15 last year.

He also denies driving dangerously at excessive speed, failing to stop when requested to do so by police in a marked vehicle, entering the opposite carriageway, losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a wall whereby the wall and his vehicle were damaged, on the same date and at the same locations.

Hunt further denies failing to stop and provide his personal details after the incident.

In the aftermath of the alleged chase, locals described seeing police with a sniffer dog searching nearby streets.

Resident Stephen Cruickshank, 52, said his nephew had called him to say that he had heard a loud noise near the property.

Stephen, who had lived there for 10 years, said: “My nephew Arron phoned me to tell me he heard a bang and never thought anything of it.

“Then he saw the police outside and called me.”

Kris Wiltosz, 29, said he saw police officers at the scene.

He also said he had heard a bang outside the property and that the wall of the property was fairly badly damaged.