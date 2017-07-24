A man is to stand trial accused of causing a high speed hit-and-run smash that left a young girl badly injured.

John O’Neil is alleged to have crashed into Niomi Ahmad on Dundee’s Bruce Street in a smash that put her in a coma for two weeks.

Prosecutors say O’Neil drove dangerously at an excessive speed for the road and weather conditions on November 14 2015.

It is alleged he failed to see Niomi, who was crossing the road, collided with her and left her serious injured, permanently disfigured and permanently impaired.

He also faces further charges of driving without insurance, failing to stop after the crash and driving without a full licence.

O’Neil, 32, of Rosebank Street, Dundee, pleaded not guilty on indictment to four charges.

Defence solicitor Larry Flynn told the court that he was ready for trial.

Sheriff Alastair Brown continued the case to a jury sitting at Dundee Sheriff Court later this month.