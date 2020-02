John Swanson, of Craigmore Street, will stand trial over allegations he was found in possession of indecent images of children.

It is alleged that he was found in possession of images at his home between January 2017 and March this year.

During the same period, the 49-year-old allegedly took or permitted indecent images of children to be taken.

Swanson continued to plead not guilty and had a new trial fixed for later this year.

