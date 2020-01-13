Man allegedly shouted, swore and kicked items in Dundee property

A man will stand trial accused of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.

Rory Hewitt, of Brown Street, Broughty Ferry, is charged with shouting, swearing and using derogatory remarks on November 3 last year.

He is also accused of kicking household items, with all the charges alleged to have taken place at an address in Hawick Drive.

Hewitt pleaded not guilty to the charges at Dundee Sheriff Court this week.

Sheriff Rafferty set a trial date for January 30.