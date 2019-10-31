Trial of two men accused of killing Brian Fox on Nethergate on New Years’ Day underway in Edinburgh

The trial of two men accused of killing a man in the early hours of New Years’ Day is underway.

Wes Reid, 20, of Newport Road Tayport and Adam Valentine, 25, of HMP Perth, are accused of causing the death of 62-year-old Brian Fox on January 1 this year.

The pair are alleged to have acted together in assaulting Mr Fox, punching him on the head, causing him to strike his head on the ground, thereafter punching him on the head and killing him.

They also face a joint charge of committing a breach of the peace in Perth Road, Nethergate and elsewhere in Dundee City Centre on January 1.

Valentine is also contesting seven individual assault charges.

Both have entered special defences of self-defense in relation to some of the charges.

The trial, before judge Lord Beckett, is expected to last into next week at he High Court in Edinburgh.