Trial hears claims Dundee social club vice president attacked during karaoke

A man accused of biting an 88-year-old man in a Dundee social club attacked the group’s vice president after being asked to leave, a court was told.

Paul Neave, 45, told jurors that he was punched by 35-year-old William Abbott during a karaoke night at the Dee Social Club, Taylor Street, in February 2019.

Abbott denies punching Mr Neave on the head before punching Robert Young, who was 87 at the time, before biting him on the body.

He is also alleged to have thrown glass tumblers in the club, one of which allegedly struck patron Derek Spink.

Abbott’s trial at Dundee Sheriff Court heard that he caused no difficulties when first entering the club and offered to buy Mr Neave a drink which he declined.

Mr Neave said he was singing karaoke when he saw Abbott throwing beer mats across the dancefloor.

When being questioned by fiscal depute Kirsten Letford, Mr Neave said Abbott became violent after repeatedly being asked to leave by him and his wife Pauline Neave.

Mr Neave said: “I finished doing the singing and I went down to see what the problem was.

“Pauline said that she had asked this man to leave club. I said ‘a committee member has asked you to leave the club’ and he said ‘I’m not going anywhere’.

“I went outside to look for the doorman because he wasn’t taking a telling from me. I came back and Pauline was still asking him. I said ‘I’m the vice president and I’m asking you to leave now’.

“Then he just jumped up and smacked me on the face.”

Mr Neave said he was punched by Abbott before they fell to the floor along with Mrs Neave. The court heard claims Abbott then began throwing glass tumblers.

Defence solicitor Paul Parker-Smith said it was Abbott’s position that he was attacked by Neave and others in the bar and did not understand why he was being asked to leave.

Mr Parker-Smith said: “You were going to make him leave weren’t you? I am suggesting that you and others attacked this man and pulled him to the ground.”

Those claims were described as “nonsense” by Mr Neave.

Jurors were shown images of injuries sustained by Abbott on the night in question including a cut to his left eye and an apparent bite mark on his abdomen.

Abbott, of Ettrick Crescent, denies three charges of assault and one charge of culpably and recklessly throwing glass tumblers within the club on February 24 2019.

The trial before Sheriff Alastair Carmichael continues.