Man facing charges of rape and assault ‘choked Dundee grandmother until she turned purple’

A grandmother claims a man accused of raping her daughter strangled her after necking a full bottle of vodka in “a matter of minutes”.

The 59-year-old nurse told a jury at the High Court in Livingston that Paul Hill suddenly flipped during the Christmas drinks session at her home in Dundee.

The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, said Hill, who was in a relationship with her daughter, suddenly started beating his chest and yelling at her brother: “I’m a killing machine.”

She said she asked her brother and his wife to leave to avoid any violence, but minutes later Hill then launched himself at her and choked her.

She said they both crashed into the fireplace then he held her on the floor pushing her head against a Perspex fronted heater.

As she struggled to break free she said he bit her on the thumb, causing an injury that required hospital treatment.

Earlier the jury heard her daughter say: “She just couldn’t get him off. She was going purple, she couldn’t breathe.”

The grandmother also spoke about the alleged drowning of her daughter’s pet parakeet by Hill.

She said her distressed daughter and her two children turned up at her door at 9pm one evening.

She told the jury: “She said Paul had been out drinking and she was terrified and could she stay with me.

“He gave her a phone call to return home to where he lived from my house. I was able to hear him shouting down the phone that if she didn’t return home he would drown the family parakeet.”

Asked how her daughter had reacted she said: “Sheer terror. She said she would have to go home.”

She said she was later told of the parakeet’s fate. “I told her to phone the police,” she added. The daughter said her children found the bird dead in the kitchen sink.

Defence counsel John McElroy asked the grandmother why she had not shown Hill the door earlier on the night of the alleged attack.

He added: “A 75cl of bottle of vodka straight down his throat in a matter of minutes, would you not be in a state of high concern, high anxiety?”

She replied: “No, I asked my brother to leave. That was my bad judgment.”

Mr McElroy said Hill’s position was that he had only had a couple of vodkas that night. “You had had a drink,” he told her.

She replied: “I certainly had not because I just finished a shift at 9 that evening and I was working at 7am the next morning.”

She denied a suggestion she had been drunk and angry, and had attacked Hill with an ornamental poker, saying: “That’s all lies.”

Hill denies assaulting the grandmother to her injury and to the danger of her life at her flat in Dundee on Boxing Day 2002 and has lodged a special defence claiming he acted in self-defence.

Hill, 54, a shop manager and former bouncer from Ayr, South Ayrshire, faces a total of 24 charges including seven counts of rape involving six women and five counts of assault to danger of life.

He has lodged special defences of consent to all the sexual charges which date from between January 1987 and October 2015.

The trial, before Lord Mulholland, continues.