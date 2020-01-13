Man allegedly caught with knife, saw and bladed items in Dundee street

A man is set to stand trial after he was allegedly caught with a number of offensive weapons earlier this month.

Lee Kennedy, of Provost Road, pled not guilty to being in possession of a knife and a quantity of blades when he was stopped by police on January 8 this year.

He is also accused of possession of a saw on the same date and in the same place.

The 39-year-old was allegedly found in possession of these items along Strathmartine Road.

A trial date was set for May of this year when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

An intermediate diet was also set for April 22.

Kennedy was granted bail in the meantime.