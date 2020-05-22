Trial for man allegedly caught with tools that he planned to use to commit theft

A man was allegedly caught with a throwing star and tools that he planned to use to commit theft.

Kevin Gilmartin is also alleged to have breached coronavirus regulations after he was stopped by police on Aboyne Avenue, the street where he resides, on May 14.

Gilmartin was ordered to stand trial after appearing on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Court papers allege the 36-year-old was found in possession of two screwdrivers, two hammers, pliers, a carpet tool and a large screw.

It is alleged that Gilmartin was unable to demonstrate that he was not intending to commit theft with the items.

Separate charges allege that Gilmartin was found with a craft knife and a chain with a Shuriken throwing star attached to it.

He allegedly contravened the coronavirus regulations by being outwith his home address.

A final charge alleges that Gilmartin breached bail conditions after being released from custody on May 1.

It is alleged that he was found outside his home address during a 7pm-7am curfew.

Gilmartin appeared via video link for the brief hearing in private before Sheriff Alison McKay.

Defence solicitor Anika Jethwa made no plea on his behalf.

Sheriff McKay fully committed him for trial at a later date.