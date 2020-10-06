Trial for man accused of trying to gouge police officer’s eye after discharging pepper spray into his face

A man accused of trying to gouge a police officer’s eye after discharging pepper spray into his face has been ordered to stand trial.

Reece Cuthbert was remanded in custody after appearing in the dock of Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the allegations.

Cuthbert is accused of discharging pepper spray, described as a Pava canister, into the faces of two officers before trying to gouge the eye of one.

Prosecutors allege the 25-year-old was in breach of bail conditions by entering an address on Haddington Avenue on September 22, the date of the alleged assaults.

It is alleged he assaulted PC Andrew Nicoll by seizing his Pava canister and discharging it into his face.

Cuthbert allegedly tried to gouge his eye, resulting in PC Nicoll falling to the ground.

Cuthbert is then alleged to have pinned the officer to the ground before repeatedly trying to gouge his eye.

Court papers allege that Cuthbert discharged the pepper spray into PC Julie Donaldson’s face before violently lashing out at the two officers in an attempt to break free from them.

He continued to make no plea when he made a second appearance on petition. Cuthbert was fully committed for trial and remanded in custody meantime.