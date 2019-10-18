Trial for man accused of setting fire to Auld Tram

A man is to stand trial over allegations that he set fire to a city centre food stand.
It is alleged that on August 13 at on Commercial Street, Jamie Young wilfully set fire to a tarpaulin covering the Auld Tram whereby the fire took effect and destroyed it.
On the same day, the 23-year-old allegedly culpably and recklessly tried to set fire to a cage of cardboard on Couttie’s Wynd.
Young, of Sugarhouse Wynd, is additionally accused of setting fire to a bush in a car park on Brewery Lane on July 8.
He pleaded not guilty to all three charges when he appeared in court.
A trial was fixed for February 5 with an intermediate diet on January 14.