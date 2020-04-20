Trial for man accused of attacking partner and pregnant woman before trying to bite police officers

A trial has been fixed for a man accused of attacking his partner before trying to punch a pregnant woman.

Liam Petrie is also accused of trying to bite the hands of two police officers during the incident on March 26 on Hazelhead Lane.

Petrie firstly denies assaulting his partner by repeatedly punching her on the head while she was holding a child.

This allegedly caused her and the child to suffer injury.

Prosecutors also allege that Petrie assaulted a second woman, who was seven months pregnant, by pushing her on the body before repeatedly trying to punch her on the head.

Petrie allegedly damaged a set of doors by repeatedly punching them.

This was before he allegedly tried to bite the hands of PC Lisa Scrimgeour and PC Luke Doogan before struggling violently with them and two other officers.

Petrie, of Yarrow Terrace, pleaded not guilty to all the charges that he faces. A trial was fixed for October by Sheriff Tom Hughes and Petrie was released on bail.