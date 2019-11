A golf course construction boss is to stand trial over claims he smashed the windscreen of a car his ex-wife was sitting in.

Ian Black, of Ring Farm, Chance Inn, Cupar, denies smashing the windscreen and front passenger window of a car his ex-partner was in at his home on August 16.

The 48-year-old appeared before Sheriff John Rafferty to plead not guilty to the offence.

A trial was fixed for January 8 with an intermediate diet on December 19.