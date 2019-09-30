Trial fixed for women accused of selling fake designer clothing in Dundee

Two women will stand trial accused of selling a haul of fake designer clothes.

Linda Turnbull and Terri Varley, both 31, face 17 charges of selling fake goods, including counterfeit cigarettes, from the flat they share on Arklay Street on December 20 last year.

The pair are alleged to have been in possession of items with signs identical to or likely to be mistaken for the named brands.

Both women adhered to their not guilty pleas when they appeared before Sheriff John Rafferty who fixed a trial for October 14.