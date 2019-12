A new trial has been fixed for a woman accused of attacking her partner in a bath and stuffing toilet paper into his mouth.

Tia McMillan, 39, of Dunholm Road, is accused of repeatedly punching and seizing the man at an address on the same street on November 22 2018.

She allegedly pushed him, causing him to fall into a bath before turning on the shower. McMillan allegedly shoved toilet paper into his mouth. Sheriff Lorna Drummond fixed a new trial for February.