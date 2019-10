A couple are to stand trial over shoplifting allegations.

Wolseley Street pair Mandy Burke and James Scott deny stealing from Marks & Spencer, Murraygate, on May 30.

They allegedly made off with clothing and a bag. Burke, 38, and 52-year-old Scott both pleaded not guilty.

A trial was fixed for January 28, with an intermediate diet will take place on January 7.