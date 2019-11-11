Trial fixed for pair accused of assaulting man in Dundee nightclub

Callum Yim and Daniel McIntosh, both 20, are accused of assaulting a man at a city nightclub.

The pair deny attacking Robbie Ewen at Dundee University Students’ Association, Airlie Place, on August 12 last year by repeatedly trying to punch him on the head, struggling with him and repeatedly kicking him on the head and body.

Yim, of Lulach Court, Dunfermline, and McIntosh, of Rosefield Street, had a trial fixed for March, with an intermediate diet in February.