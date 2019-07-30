Trial fixed for man charged with burning child at address in Dundee

A 21-year-old man has been charged with burning a child in Dundee.

Daniel Altimime is accused of carrying out the assault on the youngster at an address in the city on June 19.

Altimime denies casuing a significant friction burn to the child’s back as a result of the assault.

Altimime pleaded not guilty to the charge and had a trial fixed for October 15.

Sheriff James MacDonald also fixed an intermediate diet for September 26.