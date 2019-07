A trial has been fixed for a man accused of throwing a plate and a glass at his wife.

Boyd Crammond, of Woodside Avenue, is accused of throwing a tumbler at the woman between July 1-31 2015 at Drumlithie Place.

At the same address between November 1-30 last year, he allegedly threw a plate at her.

The 39-year-old had a trial fixed for October 2 with an intermediate diet on September 12. Crammond was bailed.