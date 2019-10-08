Trial fixed for man accused of racially abusing police officer at Dundee pub

A trial has been fixed for a man accused of racially abusing a police officer at a city centre pub.

Ryan Docherty, of Bridgend Street, denies behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at Sportsterz, Ward Road, on September 5.

It is alleged by prosecutors that Docherty acted aggressively during the incident, including moving aggressively towards police officers.

He is also accused of tensing his body, swearing and making a racist remark to PC John Maddocks.

The 34-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charge and had a trial fixed for January 28 with an intermediate diet on January 9.

Docherty was bailed.