A trial has been fixed for a man accused of trying to carry out a glass attack in Lochee.

Frank Needham, of Buttars Loan, allegedly assaulted Shaun Patterson on High Street, Lochee, on August 31.

He is accused of grabbing Mr Patterson by the body and attempting to strike him on the head with a glass bottle.

The 37-year-old maintained a plea of not guilty to the charge.

Sheriff Tom Hughes continued his case for trial later this month.