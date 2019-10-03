Trial fixed for man accused of attacking partner with a knife in Dundee

A trial has been fixed for a man accused of striking his partner with a knife.

Marc Sanderson, of Balunie Place, denies repeatedly punching the woman on the head and body, seizing her throat and pushing her to the ground on Inveresk Gardens on January 9.

It is alleged he also threw a clothes horse and kitchen utensils at her before brandishing a knife at the woman, pressing it against her body and striking her on the body with a knife.

The 31-year-old appeared on indictment at Dundee Sheriff Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Sheriff Robert Dickson continued Sanderson’s first diet until November 26 for further preparations to be made.