A sheriff has fixed a trial for a man accused of acting aggressively.

Charlie Hill, of Tummel Place, is charged with acting in an aggressive manner towards Yvonne Leslie, then in the course of her employment, at an address on Benholm Place on September 14 last year.

He is also accused of maliciously kicking a pane of glass on a bus causing it to smash.

Hill, 35, pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for October 30, with an intermediate diet on October 10.