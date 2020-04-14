Tuesday, April 14th 2020 Show Links
News / Court

Trial fixed for Angus man accused of smashing furniture and threatening wife with violence

by Ciaran Shanks
April 14, 2020, 1:03 pm
Prosen Road, Kirriemuir.
A trial has been fixed for a man accused of threatening his wife with violence.

Christopher McIntosh denies behaving in a threatening  or abusive manner during the incident on March 27 at an address on Prosen Road, Kirriemuir.

It is alleged that McIntosh shouted and swore at the woman before throwing items around the house.

McIntosh, of Callander Drive, Forfar, is then alleged to have smashed furniture before threatening the woman with violence.

The 38-year-old pleaded not guilty to the single charge on summary complaint at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Tom Hughes fixed a trial for August to take place at Forfar Sheriff Court.