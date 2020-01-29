Man accused of assaulting police officer in Dundee city centre on Hogmanay

A man has been charged with making violent threats before attacking a police officer.

Liam Harvey, 23, of Ancrum Court, allegedly challenged people to fight during the incident on December 31 last year on Seagate.

Thereafter, he allegedly shouted, swore, refused to desist and made violent threats.

This was before Harvey allegedly assaulted PC Lewis Smith by kicking him on the body.

Harvey also denies a separate charge of shouting, swearing, challenging people to fight and making violent threats on the same street on May 4 last year.

After pleading not guilty to all charges, a trial was fixed for June by Sheriff John Rafferty.