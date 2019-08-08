Trial date set for man accused of murdering Kirkcaldy’s Kevin Byrne

A man has appeared at the High Court and denied committing murder in Fife.

Leslie Douglas Fraser, 31, described as a prisoner at Edinburgh, is accused of killing Kevin Byrne, whose body was found in his home on Alison Street on the morning of Tuesday February 5.

Prosecutors allege Fraser assaulted Mr Byrne in his own home, compressed his neck, stabbed him repeatedly on the neck and body with a knife or similar instrument, and inflicted blunt force trauma to his head and body by means as yet unknown.

The Crown says the crime was carried out at some point between February 3 and February 5.

Fraser is also accused of earlier brandishing a knife at Mr Byrne and threatening to stab him on the neck at the Alison Street property on January 25.

Fraser is also facing two charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act, namely being concerned in the supply of a controlled Class C drug, Alprazolam, at Alison Street between February 1 and 5, and possession of a controlled Class A drug, heroin, at an address on Pratt Street, Kirkcaldy, on February 3.

He appeared from custody before Lord Matthews at the High Court in Glasgow. Solicitors acting for Fraser tendered not guilty pleas to all charges faced.

Lord Matthews fixed a trial, which is expected to last around three weeks, for November 25.