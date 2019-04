A trial date has been fixed for a man accused of threatening or abusive behaviour towards his partner.

Craig Stewart, of Brown Street, denies committing the offence at an address on Graham Terrace on February 15.

It is alleged that he shouted, swore and made offensive remarks towards the woman, as well as throwing a cosmetics bag against a wall.

Stewart, 34, had a trial fixed for May 2 by Sheriff John Rafferty.