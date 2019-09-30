Trial date set for Dundee man accused of putting tracker on ex’s car to stalk her

A new trial has been fixed for a man accused of stalking his ex-partner.

Jacek Zagrodny, of Craigievar Walk, allegedly placed a satellite tracker on the woman’s car during a course of conduct between July 20 last year and May 16 this year.

He allegedly attended her home uninvited, repeatedly sent her texts and emails, threatened her with violence and threatened to self-harm on Brownhill Road, and various roads between Dundee and St Andrews.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Zagrodny, 42, allegedly shouted, swore and followed her in his vehicle as well as placing a satellite tracker on her car to monitor her movements.

A trial was fixed for December 10.