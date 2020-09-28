Man and woman accused of disorder and violence on train between Leuchars and Dundee

A man and woman will stand trial accused of causing a rammy on a train between Leuchars and Dundee.

Kevin Cussick, of Clattowoods Drive, Dundee, is alleged to have assaulted a passenger, Mark Hogg, by punching him on the head.

Cussick, 42,is further accused of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner, likely to cause someone fear or alarm in that he did shout threats of violence.

Meanwhile, 43-year-old Paula Milne, of the same address, is accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on the same train in a manner likely to cause someone fear or alarm in that she did shout, swear, utter threats of violence and gesticulate.

Neither one of the pair appeared in Dundee Sheriff Court, but a trial was fixed for February next year.