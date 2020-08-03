Man accused of breaking into Dundee flat and stealing games console

A trial has been fixed for a man accused of breaking into a flat and stealing a games console.

Gary Ledger is charged with committing the offence on January 22 this year.

It is alleged that the 34-year-old, a prisoner of HMP Perth, broke into a flat on Clepington Street and made off with the console.

Ledger pleaded not guilty to the single charge that he faces on summary complaint at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A trial was fixed for later this month by Sheriff John Rafferty.