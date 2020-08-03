Man accused of breaking into Dundee flat and stealing games console

A trial has been fixed for a man accused of breaking into a flat and stealing a games console.
Gary Ledger is charged with committing the offence on January 22 this year.
It is alleged that the 34-year-old, a prisoner of HMP Perth, broke into a flat on Clepington Street and made off with the console.
Ledger pleaded not guilty to the single charge that he faces on summary complaint at Dundee Sheriff Court.
A trial was fixed for later this month by Sheriff John Rafferty.
>>Read more of the latest court news by clicking here
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe