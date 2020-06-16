Trial date for man accused of attacking police officers on Dundee street

A sheriff has fixed a trial for a man accused of attacking police officers and behaving abusively after being arrested.

Stuart Clark allegedly committed the offences when being arrested by officers on Rosefield Street on Sunday.

Clark pleaded not guilty to the four charges against him at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Court papers allege that on June 14 on Rosefield Street and in a police vehicle travelling to police headquarters on West Bell Street, Clark behaved in a threatening or abusive manner.

He allegedly shouted and swore repeatedly before making threats of violence.

Clark denies kicking a door and striking his head against the interior of the police vehicle.

A second charge alleges that while on Rosefield Street, Clark assaulted PC Gary Cameron by attempting to headbutt him.

The 41-year-old allegedly obstructed or hindered PC Cameron along with his colleagues Murray Scott and Jason Johnstone in the course of their duty by struggling violently with them.

Prosecutors also allege that Clark attacked PC Scott by repeatedly kicking him on the body.

Clark, of Wedderburn Street, pleaded not guilty to all four charges when he appeared from custody before Sheriff Gillian Wade.

A motion for bail was made on his behalf by defence solicitor Anne Duffy.

Sheriff Wade scheduled a trial for December with an intermediate diet fixed for November.

Clark was released on bail.