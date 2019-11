A trial has been fixed for a man accused of assaulting a paramedic.

Lewis Mitchell denies attacking Calum Deuchar on July 17 on Marryat Terrace.

It is alleged the 20-year-old, of Finmore Street, seized Mr Deuchar’s clothing before pulling him down and trying to pull a defibrillator from the wall of an ambulance.

Sheriff Robert Dickson fixed a trial for March with an intermediate diet in February.