Trial begins of Dundee teacher accused of historic sex offences

A schoolgirl has claimed her art teacher deliberately dropped pencils so he could look up her skirt before touching her inappropriately.

The claims were made in the trial of James Skelton Smith, 57, who denies carrying out a series of indecent assaults at a school in Dundee.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that the girl felt “violated” by Smith’s actions and was too ashamed to tell anyone about what happened.

The school pupil, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said she and a classmate began to notice that Smith would regularly drop pencils or pens near their desk.

When cross-examined by defence counsel Jonathan Crowe, the witness denied that she had made up the claims to join in with rumours spread about Smith within the school.

Smith, of Nelson Terrace, denies indecently assaulting a woman at an address in Dundee on an occasion between June 1 and December 31 2008.

He is further alleged to have indecently assaulted a woman at the school between January 1 and March 31 2009.

A child was allegedly indecently assaulted by Smith at the same school between May 1-31 2010.

Smith allegedly indecently assaulted a third and fourth child at the school between January 5-July 1 last year and January 1-31 this year respectively.

A final charge alleges that on various occasions between August 15 2016 and July 1 2018, Smith repeatedly dropped a pencil or similar to the floor, bent down to retrieve it and while bending, looked up the skirts of female pupils to their fear and alarm.

The trial, before Sheriff John Rafferty, was adjourned until September 30.