Tree planted in Baxter Park to honour lost relatives

A tree has been planted in Baxter Park in an emotional ceremony to remember loved ones who have passed away.
The event was part of the Funeral Links contribution to a Scotland-wide festival of storytelling and remembrance entitled To Absent Friends.
The tree was planted with support from Good Life Good Death Good Grief, Dundee City Council and Forbes & Co Signmakers.
To Absent Friends was started in 2014 to give people an opportunity to celebrate the lives and memories of those who have died.
The launch of this year’s national festival took place at the University of Dundee with a Life, Death and Lilies display.
The university’s front lawn was lit up by a garden of specially created artificial lilies. The grassy area in front of the Tower Building on Nethergate was also illuminated.
Dundee woman Isabella Quinn was at the tree-planting to remember her late granddaughter Lisa McKinney who died two years ago, aged 34.
Isabella said: “Now we have a place where we can remember Lisa. There were about 40 people at Baxter Park for the tree planting.”
n Picture shows (from left) Jacky Close, Linda Sterry of Funeral Link, Doreen Wingham and Alan Philip beside the tree.