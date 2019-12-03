Tree-mendous scheme will help needy families in Dundee this Christmas

A city charity is looking to help struggling families get into the festive spirit through its Christmas tree collection campaign.

Addaction Dundee is appealing for Dundonians to donate any spare Christmas trees they may have which can then be passed on to disadvantaged families.

Dave Barrie, service manager at Addaction Dundee, and one of those behind the appeal, said the initiative was sparked by seeing families struggling to cope with the pressures of the festive season.

He said: “The appeal started last week after a couple of families we are working with were asking about doing something.

“They did not have a Christmas tree to put up so we decided to post an appeal on Facebook.”

The charity has since been inundated with donations from people wanting to help.

Dave added: “It has been shared more than 200 times which is great.

“The response has been amazing as well and we currently have about 10 trees that have been donated to us. There is more on the way – we might need to get a warehouse to store them all.”

Dave is now hopeful that the generosity of Dundonians will help struggling families in the city have the best Christmas possible.

He added: “We are currently working with a single mum of five who had no tree or decorations to put up this year.

“We have given them a tree that was decorated and Christmas crackers as well, anything we can do to brighten up the household.

“There is a lot of pressure this time of year to have the perfect Christmas. If you are growing up in a household that is struggling, it can be difficult.”

Dave was full of praise for festive generosity shown by those living in the City of Discovery.

He said: “I want to say a big thanks to the people of Dundee for their response to this.

“If anyone wants to donate a tree or any other Christmas decorations, the best way to contact us would be to message the Facebook page.

“People can also phone us on our Dundee number, 01382 206 888.”