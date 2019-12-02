Tree-felling in Piperdam leaves fears for wildlife

Locals are up in arms over tree-felling carried out near their homes without extensive community consultation.

Residents around Piperdam believe they should have had their say on a plan to fell trees at the Lundiemuir Plantation beside the A923.

Local property developer Bruce Linton bought the land this year and subsequently made the application to fell more than 2,300 trees that were, on average, more than 40 years old.

Documents obtained by the Tele show the land was acquired by his firm Forest Energy (Scotland) Ltd for £80,000. The felling application was then lodged in May and approved in September, following a single day of consultation on August 30.

But residents say they should have been given a say over the proposals. One local claimed “about 50%” of the trees on the land had been culled.

The woman, who declined to be named, said: “I looked into this and they carried out consultation for the grand total of one day. There was no chance for anybody to dispute it.

“There’s a ton of wildlife in that forest – I’m concerned about the other forests and if they’ll be cut back too until they’re all gone.

“I’m worried there’s an overall objective of putting in planning permission and there will be nothing we can do about it.”

Permission to fell the trees was legally sought from Scottish Forestry.

However, the body has chastised Mr Linton’s firm for failing to carry out proper community consultation. A spokesman said the local community council had been spoken to and a wildlife survey carried out prior to any felling.

He added: “However, the landowner should have carried out stakeholder engagement with the local community and neighbours before submitting the application to us.

“The landowner now fully understands the local engagement required by Scottish Forestry in relation to applying for felling permissions.

“We continue to liaise with the landowner in relation to this work.”

Mr Linton acquired the site from Newtyle Property Company, a firm set up to administer the sell-off of the Kinpurnie estate, which the plantation was once part of. He did not respond to a request for comment.