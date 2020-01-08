Six-hour treasure hunt led to proposal in London by loved-up Dundee romantic

A missing boyfriend and a six-hour treasure hunt led to a spectacular proposal for a London-based Dundonian.

Rebecca Coats, originally from Fairmuir, said yes to now-fiancé Vik Chauhan after a full day of hunting for clues around the capital.

Rebecca, who lives in London, had woken one November morning with no sign of Vik.

After receiving a text assuring her that he was safe and all was well, Rebecca found her first clue in an envelope in her drawer.

The couple said of the start of their relationship: “We’ve known each other since August 2013 where we met in New York City.

“We were both working and living there for a year as part of an international internship programme.

“We actually can’t remember first meeting, as there were lots of other interns.

“At some point we became friends on Facebook, and Vik contacted me on Facebook when we’d both moved back to London in September 2014, and we started chatting. We became good friends from there, and have been in a relationship since November 2016.”

It was a reminder of arriving back from their internship that led Rebecca to the first of 11 clues on November 9, as she travelled to the first location they met after returning to London.

Rebecca travelled from place to place with each clue leading to a venue that the couple had eaten, drank or stayed at during their time in the UK capital.

Six hours and 10 clues later, she had been from West Hampstead to Kings Cross to Old Street to Bank to Bermondsey to Tower Bridge.

The final clue led her to The Shard, where Vik was waiting.

© Supplied

He then played a video with memories from the years they had been together, got down on one knee and asked Rebecca to marry him. She said yes.

A six-hour treasure hunt does not just happen on a whim and Vik admits the idea was born almost a year before the proposal.

He said: “The idea came to me almost a year before the proposal, it was to make a video to then display in an art gallery or an exhibition at the end of the treasure hunt. However I soon realised this wasn’t going to work.

“That said, I then started getting in touch with the places I wanted to be involved exactly six months before the proposal date.

“Luckily, everyone I asked to be part of the proposal didn’t have any hesitation in saying yes, and everyone was so helpful along the way.

“It did take a fair bit of planning, spread out over a few months. It all went to plan in the end.

“The trickiest part was trying to leave the flat in the morning and making sure she read the letter as that gave all the details of how the day/weekend would unfold.

“I actually had a very relaxed day on the proposal day, I hid in a hotel lobby near where we live and then headed back to the flat after Rebecca had left to make her way to the first clue.

“Thereafter, I waited and messaged her to make sure she knew where she was going (after reading the clues) and was fortunate to get settled at the Shard, where the treasure hunt ended.”

Although Vik knew what was in store, Rebecca had no idea.

© Supplied

She said: “I had plans for the full weekend already. I did not expect to wake up to a treasure hunt.

“When I woke up and Vik wasn’t there, I was very confused, and slightly worried, so I couldn’t focus when I was reading the letter.

“Once digesting it, I thought there might be a proposal at the end, but I didn’t want to get my hopes up so just went along with it.

“I never expected a low-key proposal, as anyone who knows Vik knows that he doesn’t do things by half. I also knew that it wouldn’t be abroad as I couldn’t imagine him remaining calm whilst transporting a ring.

“When we moved into our first flat together, he had done a mini treasure hunt in the flat for me to find the keys, so I knew that when the time came it would be very well planned, thought through and exceptionally personal to us.

“He’s always put me first, and treated me so well.

“I got all the clues within about 10 seconds of reading each, but I nearly went to the wrong branch of one of the coffee shops.”

She added that the pair are set to tie the knot next year.

“We’ve set the date for August 2021 and have booked the stunning Kinkell Byre in St Andrews.

“Now it’s full steam ahead with planning everything else.

“We’re both really organised and love planning things, so I think we’re going to enjoy the process.”