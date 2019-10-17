Travellers claim they are being treated ‘worse than animals’ as site left to rot in rubbish

Members of the Travelling community have claimed they are being treated “worse than animals” at Dundee City Council’s official camp site.

The purpose-built caravan park at Balmuir Wood, Tealing, has reportedly been in rapid decline in recent months.

Overflowing bins have been among a raft of issues which have plagued the site during these times.

It comes as Dundee City Council has confirmed it is taking legal action regarding an unidentified encampment on the site.

Resident Andrew Kidd admitted he would discourage any Travellers looking to use Balmuir Wood given its current condition.

The 55-year-old said: “I’ve lived here for nearly three years. In recent months we’ve been treated worse than animals.”

Andrew said the absence of a warden recently had exacerbated problems at the site. He added: “We had a great warden who would try to help us.

“She left a few months ago and no one has come in since. I’ve complained to Dundee City Council and Angus Council regarding ongoing issues.

“We pay a charge to use the site to Angus Council. It’s a bit misleading given Dundee City Council manages the site.

“After repeated calls, we found out that Angus Council reportedly collect the bins.”

According to Dundee City Council’s website, refuse is collected weekly from the site.

Given the current situation, Andrew said it was no wonder members of the Travelling community were opting to stay at other areas in and around Dundee.

Fellow Traveller, Wallace McPhee, said other official sites – including those in Perth – were in better condition.

He said: “We’ve tried to keep it as clean as possible but with the bin not being uplifted that has become difficult.

“We passed on some suggestions to put in Eurobins and other improvements to council officials, but they’ve been ignored.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We are currently taking legal action regarding an encampment at the Balmuir Wood site. We are not aware of any illegal camps elsewhere in Dundee.”

Meanwhile, Angus Council said the matter had “since been resolved” and refuse crews would collect any unemptied bins in “due course”.