‘Traumatic’ reading as Holyrood releases report on chemo doses in Tayside

An official report into the NHS Tayside chemotherapy scandal will be “traumatic” reading for afflicted patients and the families of breast cancer patients who died, support groups have warned.

A report by the Scottish Government’s Immediate Review Group admitted the chances of those treated with chemo in Tayside between December 2016 to the end of March this year having a recurrent cancer was possible.

The Tele broke the news last month that NHS Tayside had given lower doses of chemotherapy treatment to patients than those elsewhere in Scotland for more than two years.

A whistleblowing cancer pharmacist first raised the alarm, going so far as to speak directly to then cabinet secretary for health and Dundee East MSP Shona Robison.

Today, Lee Dennis – a former cancer patient who set up the NHS Tayside Cancer Care Support Group – told the Tele the findings in the report were concerning.

The report, published by the Scottish Government, said as a result of the dosage regime offered in Tayside that one more patient in every 100 (about one a year) may have their cancer return after initial treatment.

Ms Dennis said: “We have members of our group who have lost loved ones, and the release of this report will be a traumatic experience for them.

“Some are no longer here to seek the answers they deserve, and their families are desperate for clarity that seems practically impossible to provide.

“Some members have had very positive things to say about their consultations with their oncologists, feeling satisfied and reassured by the decisions taken by their doctors.

“They are also confident that their exposure to risk was minimal, upon reading the full report.

“Others are of the mind that there now exists a critical lack of trust between cancer patients and their doctors.”

Ms Robison said: “I welcome the recommendations from the report.

“I understand the health board is now developing an action plan to implement the recommendations from the previous Healthcare Improvement Scotland report urgently, and is also considering the recommendations from today’s report.”

Professor Peter Stonebridge, acting medical director at NHS Tayside, said: “We fully accept the findings of the Immediate Response Group report.

“We have taken immediate action in response to the report and the Healthcare Improvement Scotland Report.

“The key change is that we have adjusted the breast cancer chemotherapy dose regime to make sure patients in Tayside are offered the same as those in the rest of Scotland. We will also be offering Oncotype DX testing to eligible patients.”