Transport museum plans for former Dundee tram depot back on the table

Plans to convert a former tram depot into the new home for Dundee Museum of Transport (DMOT) are back on the table once again.

Museum bosses have unveiled new designs for the proposed first phase of renovation at the old Maryfield Tram Depot, just 10 months after a failed funding bid appeared to put the brakes on the plans.

© Google

DMOT members were shown the plans during a meeting at the museum’s current Market Mews home.

© Supplied

Designed by Dundee-based Andrew Black Design, phase one of the proposal focuses on the redevelopment of the rear section of the 118-year-old building.

The existing walls, which have been damaged by fire, will be retained with a steel structure inside the brickwork.

© Supplied

A new roof will be installed with the entrance located at the centre of the building, offering access to a cafe, shop and facilities separate from the exhibition space.

A completion date for the first phase has been set for 2022.

DMOT vice-chairman Peter Webber said: “The development of the former Maryfield Tram Depot is an important part of the cultural regeneration of the city. It will attract more visitors, provide jobs and volunteering opportunities and ensure the long-term security of the museum and its collection.”

© Supplied

Phase two will be a conservation project to retain as much of the original brick and roof structure as possible.

Plans to move the musuem to Maryfield have been ongoing for years. The museum acquired the tram depot in 2014 but a series of funding setbacks have delayed the project.

In November museum bosses announced the move had been put “on the back burner” after a seven figure grant application to the Heritage Lottery Fund was rejected.

But in February trustees launched a fresh fundraising campaign aimed at finding £1.5 million to make the tram depot dream a reality.

